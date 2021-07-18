Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

EDV opened at $139.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

