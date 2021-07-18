Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells $86,100.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

