VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

