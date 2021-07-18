VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

