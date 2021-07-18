Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO Purchases $39,510.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.

VRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 178,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,286. The company has a market cap of $376.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $384,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

