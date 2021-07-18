Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.85. 8,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

