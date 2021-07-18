VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,284 shares of company stock worth $13,950,309 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $229.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

