Veritable L.P. Buys 1,094 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

