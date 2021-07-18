Veritable L.P. Buys 87 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $140.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

