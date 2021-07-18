Veritable L.P. Has $307,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,758. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

