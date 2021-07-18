Veritable L.P. Invests $323,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $317.98 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.