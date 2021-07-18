Veritable L.P. Purchases 376 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $267.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.