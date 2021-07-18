Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 252,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 163,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

