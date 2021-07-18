Veritable L.P. Takes $344,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.