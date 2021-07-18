Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

