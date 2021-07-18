Video River Networks, Inc. Purchases 550,000 Shares of Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Stock

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. bought 550,000 shares of Video River Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30,800.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940,220,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Video River Networks, Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of Video River Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,464.00 per share, with a total value of $276,768,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Video River Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

