Vikki G. Briggs Buys 1,000 Shares of CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Stock

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00.

The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

About CSB Bancorp

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

