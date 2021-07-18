Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 242,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after buying an additional 84,581 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Consulta Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 1,300,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $53,396,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

