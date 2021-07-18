Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $767.42 million and a P/E ratio of 73.85.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,909 shares of company stock worth $12,825,941.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vital Farms by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

