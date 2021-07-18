Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,336 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

VYGG stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.