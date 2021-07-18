Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

ETR:WCH opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a fifty-two week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

