Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

