Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth Buys 1,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) major shareholder Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FWAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

