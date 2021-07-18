Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $247.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.74.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

