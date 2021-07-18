Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,321 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

