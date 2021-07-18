Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

