Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Elastic by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,741,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

