Walleye Capital LLC Has $411,000 Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

VIIAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

