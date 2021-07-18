Walleye Capital LLC Has $429,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $65,299,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

