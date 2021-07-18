Walleye Capital LLC Invests $354,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,898,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

