Walleye Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after acquiring an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

