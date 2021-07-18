Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,211 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heska by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $5,033,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $247.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.74.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

