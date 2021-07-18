Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 314.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,675 shares of company stock worth $3,615,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.13 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

