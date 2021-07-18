Walleye Capital LLC Sells 23,229 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upwork by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 49,259 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Insiders have sold 91,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.13 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

