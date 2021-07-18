Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.