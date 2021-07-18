Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

