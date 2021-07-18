Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $26.09 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.