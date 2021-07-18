Wealth Alliance Has $372,000 Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $217.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.18.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.