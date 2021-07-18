Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.