Wealth Alliance Purchases 186 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $390.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. Insiders have sold a total of 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

