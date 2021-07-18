Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

