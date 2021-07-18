Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,179,000.

VCR stock opened at $310.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $211.85 and a one year high of $321.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

