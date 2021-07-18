Wealth Alliance Sells 188 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

