WebDollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,959.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $99,959.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,378,519,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,430,571,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

