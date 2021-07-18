WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. WebSafety has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
About WebSafety
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.