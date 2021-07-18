WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. WebSafety has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

