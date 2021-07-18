Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $160.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.