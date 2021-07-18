Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “$137.72” Price Target for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.12.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

