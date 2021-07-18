WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the pandemic-induced crisis. The consumer packaging business is benefiting from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business will gain on higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. The company’s Pandemic Action Plan will also boost margins. Investment in strategic capital projects will also aid growth. Weak demand in few markets due to the lingering impact of the pandemic will weigh on WestRock’s top-line performance this year. Maintenance downtime and cost inflation will impact its results in the ongoing quarter. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone negative revisions lately.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

