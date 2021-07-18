William A. Furman Acquires 69,783 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GBX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

