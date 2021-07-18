William E. Rote Sells 3,125 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50.

TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

